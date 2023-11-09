Thursday's game features the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) clashing at Skyhawk Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-62 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Commodores enter this contest following a 98-51 victory over Kennesaw State on Monday.

Vanderbilt vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vanderbilt vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 80, UT Martin 62

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores averaged 67.6 points per game last season (132nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (318th in college basketball). They had a -108 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.5 points per game.

In 2022-23, Vanderbilt put up 66.1 points per game in SEC action, and 67.6 overall.

The Commodores scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (65.7) last season.

Vanderbilt allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 away.

