The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Nashville Predators (5-7) on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +120 moneyline odds.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

ESPN+ and BSSO

Predators vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 12 games this season.

In the seven times this season the Jets have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-2 in those games.

The Predators have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Nashville has five games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

