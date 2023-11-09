Thursday's game features the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-72 victory for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Rebels came out on top in their last outing 91-44 against Queens (NC) on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 75, Oklahoma 72

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels put up 68.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) last season while giving up 56.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball). They had a +405 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

In conference games, Ole Miss averaged fewer points per game (66.5) than its overall average (68.6).

The Rebels put up 74.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.1 more points than they averaged away from home (62.5).

In 2022-23, Ole Miss ceded 53.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 58.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.