Middle Tennessee vs. SFA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) take the floor at Murphy Athletic Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Middle Tennessee covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- SFA's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Middle Tennessee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Middle Tennessee
|70.1
|145.9
|67.8
|137.8
|137.1
|SFA
|75.8
|145.9
|70.0
|137.8
|141.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Raiders recorded only 0.1 more points per game (70.1) than the 'Jacks allowed (70.0).
- Middle Tennessee went 8-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Middle Tennessee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|SFA
|15-11-0
|16-10-0
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Middle Tennessee
|SFA
|12-2
|Home Record
|12-4
|3-11
|Away Record
|6-6
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.3
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.