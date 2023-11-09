The Middle Tennessee Raiders (1-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (59) than the Raiders allowed (57.4).

When Florida A&M allowed fewer than 73.4 points last season, it went 5-13.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Raiders scored were just 2.4 more points than the Rattlers gave up (71).

When Middle Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-1.

Middle Tennessee Schedule