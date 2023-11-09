The Memphis Tigers (0-1) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up only 2.1 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (61.2).

Alabama State had a 9-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 2.8 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).

Memphis had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 33.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 20.6% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

The Hornets shot at a 38% rate from the field last season, 8.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Schedule