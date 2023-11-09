How to Watch the Memphis vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (0-1) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up only 2.1 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (61.2).
- Alabama State had a 9-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 2.8 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).
- Memphis had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 33.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 20.6% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
- The Hornets shot at a 38% rate from the field last season, 8.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-47
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/18/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.