The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) are favored by 3.5 points against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -3.5 139.5

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 10 of 27 games last season.

East Tennessee State games had an average of 138.1 points last season, 1.4 less than this game's over/under.

East Tennessee State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

East Tennessee State was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. It went 5-7 in those games.

The Buccaneers had a 5-3 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives East Tennessee State a 60.8% chance to win.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 10 37% 69.1 134.5 69.0 140.6 140.2 Elon 9 34.6% 65.4 134.5 71.6 140.6 139.8

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.1 points per game the Buccaneers recorded were just 2.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).

When East Tennessee State totaled more than 71.6 points last season, it went 8-1 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 12-15-0 3-4 9-18-0 Elon 10-16-0 9-11 8-18-0

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Elon 7-9 Home Record 5-9 4-9 Away Record 3-12 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

