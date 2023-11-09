East Tennessee State vs. Elon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Elon Phoenix (0-1) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Schar Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Tennessee State vs. Elon matchup.
East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
East Tennessee State vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Tennessee State (-2.5)
|141.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|East Tennessee State (-2.5)
|140.5
|-152
|+124
East Tennessee State vs. Elon Betting Trends (2022-23)
- East Tennessee State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.
- A total of nine Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Elon went 10-16-0 ATS last season.
- Phoenix games hit the over eight out of 26 times last year.
