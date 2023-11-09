The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

East Tennessee State went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 270th.

Last year, the Buccaneers scored 69.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix allowed.

When East Tennessee State put up more than 71.6 points last season, it went 9-4.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.

In home games, East Tennessee State made 6.5 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule