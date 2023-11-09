The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
  • East Tennessee State went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 270th.
  • Last year, the Buccaneers scored 69.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix allowed.
  • When East Tennessee State put up more than 71.6 points last season, it went 9-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Buccaneers allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.
  • In home games, East Tennessee State made 6.5 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 King (TN) W 73-56 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/9/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
11/13/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Davidson - Freedom Hall Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.