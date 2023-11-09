How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.
East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- East Tennessee State went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 270th.
- Last year, the Buccaneers scored 69.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix allowed.
- When East Tennessee State put up more than 71.6 points last season, it went 9-4.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Buccaneers allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.
- In home games, East Tennessee State made 6.5 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|King (TN)
|W 73-56
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
