On Thursday, November 9, competitors will play the par-71, 6,828-yard course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with a purse of $6.5M on the line. Seamus Power earned the victory in the last edition of tournament.

How to Watch the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Start Time: 5:50 AM ET

5:50 AM ET Venue: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards

Par 71/6,828 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Lucas Glover 31st Adam Scott 45th Brendon Todd 55th Alex Noren 62nd Lucas Herbert 65th

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 5:55 AM ET Hole 1 Kramer Hickok, Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton 6:12 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Lower, Alex Noren, Patton Kizzire 6:23 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Lucas Glover 6:34 AM ET Hole 10 Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Akshay Bhatia 6:45 AM ET Hole 10 Matthias Schwab, Hank Lebioda, Nick Watney 6:56 AM ET Hole 10 Max McGreevy, Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry 7:07 AM ET Hole 10 Ben Crane, Greg Chalmers, Derek Ernst 7:18 AM ET Hole 10 S.Y. Noh, Sean O'Hair, Jason Dufner 7:29 AM ET Hole 10 Ryan Gerard, Scott Harrington, Estanislao Goya 6:01 AM ET Hole 10 David Hearn, C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt

