The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (7-1) heading into their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (6-2) currently features two players. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets enter this matchup on the heels of a 134-116 win over the Pelicans on Monday. Nikola Jokic put up 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets.

The Warriors' last outing on Monday ended in a 120-109 win over the Pistons. Stephen Curry recorded 34 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Warriors.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Draymond Green PF Questionable Ankle 4 5 5

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

