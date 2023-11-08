Wednesday's game at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-65 victory as our model heavily favors Drake.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Lipscomb vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Lipscomb 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-11.7)

Drake (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb Performance Insights

With 76.4 points per game on offense, Lipscomb ranked 64th in college basketball last year. On defense, it surrendered 71.0 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

The Bisons were 79th in the nation with 33.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 116th with 30.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Lipscomb ranked 101st in the nation with 14.1 dimes per game.

The Bisons averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

With 8.1 three-pointers per game, the Bisons ranked 92nd in the nation. They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

Last season Lipscomb allowed 8.0 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lipscomb took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 37.7% from beyond the arc (28.2%).

