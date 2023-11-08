The Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) take on the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Knapp Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Lipscomb matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Lipscomb vs. Drake Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lipscomb won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Bisons were an underdog by 12.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Drake won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 32 times last season.

