The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Last season, Lipscomb had an 18-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 292nd.
  • The Bisons' 76.4 points per game last year were 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • Lipscomb went 18-9 last season when it scored more than 63.9 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73).
  • At home, the Bisons conceded 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.2.
  • Lipscomb knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wichita State L 76-59 Charles Koch Arena
11/8/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/11/2023 Asbury - Allen Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

