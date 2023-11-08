How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Last season, Lipscomb had an 18-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 292nd.
- The Bisons' 76.4 points per game last year were 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Lipscomb went 18-9 last season when it scored more than 63.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73).
- At home, the Bisons conceded 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.2.
- Lipscomb knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.