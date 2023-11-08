The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Last season, Lipscomb had an 18-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 292nd.

The Bisons' 76.4 points per game last year were 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

Lipscomb went 18-9 last season when it scored more than 63.9 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73).

At home, the Bisons conceded 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.2.

Lipscomb knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (35.1%).

