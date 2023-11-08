Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 8
The New York Knicks (3-4) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Knicks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Knicks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 223.6
- The Knicks' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (14.3% of the time) than San Antonio (85.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-4, while the Knicks are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- Although the Knicks are putting up just 104.4 points per game (second-worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by surrendering 102.4 points per game.
- New York is allowing 42.4 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 50.4 rebounds per game (second-best).
- The Knicks are averaging only 22.1 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- This year, New York is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).
- This year, the Knicks are draining 12.1 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 33.2% (23rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Spurs Performance Insights
- On offense the Spurs are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA (114.6 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (125.9 points conceded per game).
- San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.7) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- This season the Spurs are third-best in the league in assists at 29.1 per game.
- San Antonio is 25th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.3).
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.
