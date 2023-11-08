How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-4) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Heat vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Heat vs Grizzlies Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (49.8%).
- The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 20th.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 108.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat allow.
- Memphis has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game last season, 5.8 more than they averaged away (114.0).
- At home, the Grizzlies gave up 109.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.8).
- The Grizzlies knocked down more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (11.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (34.9%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Hip
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.