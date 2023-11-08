Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has a record of 7-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 13 games this season.
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have won two of the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- Los Angeles has entered four games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|49 (3rd)
|Goals
|47 (5th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (7th)
|11 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (15th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (8th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over six times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 49 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.
- The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 28 (only 2.2 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +21 this season.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings' 47 total goals (4.3 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Kings have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 31 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.
- Their +16 goal differential is third-best in the league.
