How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on TNT and Max to see the Golden Knights play the Kings.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 28 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|13
|6
|9
|15
|6
|9
|59.5%
|Jack Eichel
|13
|6
|8
|14
|10
|11
|45.1%
|Mark Stone
|13
|4
|8
|12
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|13
|3
|9
|12
|9
|7
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 31 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the league.
- The Kings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (47 goals, 4.3 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.5 goals-per-game average (45 total) during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|11
|4
|8
|12
|1
|4
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|11
|1
|11
|12
|6
|5
|16.7%
|Anze Kopitar
|11
|6
|5
|11
|3
|4
|55.9%
|Trevor Moore
|11
|6
|5
|11
|5
|7
|27.3%
|Quinton Byfield
|11
|2
|8
|10
|1
|5
|45.5%
