Tuesday's contest that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-57 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 81, Presbyterian 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-23.8)

Vanderbilt (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

Vanderbilt was 175th in the country in points scored (71.9 per game) and 224th in points allowed (71.5) last season.

The Commodores collected 33.1 rebounds per game and gave up 33.9 boards last year, ranking 96th and 329th, respectively, in the country.

Vanderbilt was 304th in college basketball in assists (11.5 per game) last year.

With 8.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Commodores were 66th and 209th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Vanderbilt gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 31% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 111th and 37th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Commodores attempted 42.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 57.8% of their shots, with 66.7% of their makes coming from there.

