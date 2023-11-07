Tuesday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 89-47 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

The Volunteers went 25-12 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 89, Florida A&M 47

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season (posting 77.1 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and allowing 65.9 per contest, 222nd in college basketball) and had a +412 scoring differential.

Tennessee's offense was less productive in SEC games last year, tallying 76.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.1 PPG.

The Volunteers posted 79.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was three more points than they averaged on the road (76.4).

Tennessee surrendered 61.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.