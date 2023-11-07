Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sullivan County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill Academy at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
