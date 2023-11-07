Predators vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (5-6) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Flames have dropped three in a row at home.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won three of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville has a record of 3-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Predators have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in six of 11 games this season.
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Predators vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|28 (27th)
|Goals
|32 (19th)
|40 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (12th)
|7 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (7th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 32 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 32 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
