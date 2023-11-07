Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Luke Evangelista going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
