The Lipscomb Bisons play the Evansville Purple Aces at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bisons put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces gave up.

Lipscomb had a 10-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bisons gave up (66.3).

When Evansville scored more than 66.3 points last season, it went 8-3.

