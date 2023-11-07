Tuesday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) against the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

A season ago, the Bisons finished 20-12 over the course of the season.

Lipscomb vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Lipscomb vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 71, Evansville 65

Lipscomb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bisons' +99 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per contest (234th in college basketball).

Lipscomb averaged 1.3 fewer points in ASUN games (68.1) than overall (69.4).

In 2022-23, the Bisons scored 3.5 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (71.9).

At home, Lipscomb allowed 62.7 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 70.8.

