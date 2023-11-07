Predators vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (5-6) on November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Tuesday's game.
Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Flames 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-6.
- Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all four games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Predators have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-1-0).
- Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|28th
|2.55
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|20th
|29th
|3.64
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|10th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|31.2
|16th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|20th
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|23.4%
|11th
|4th
|89.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|31st
Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
