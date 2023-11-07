The Kentucky Wildcats go up against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

East Tennessee State vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 64.4 points per game last year, just 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allowed.

When East Tennessee State allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.

Last year, the Wildcats put up 12.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Buccaneers allowed (55.7).

When Kentucky scored more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.

The Wildcats made 39% of their shots from the field last season, which was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (52.9%).

The Buccaneers' 17.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 26.6 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

