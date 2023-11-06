Monday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vanderbilt, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Commodores went 12-19 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Kennesaw State 62

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores had a -108 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They put up 67.6 points per game, 132nd in college basketball, and allowed 71.1 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.

With 66.1 points per game in SEC action, Vanderbilt put up 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.6 PPG).

The Commodores averaged 68.9 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 65.7 points per contest.

In home games, Vanderbilt surrendered 8.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than in away games (75.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.