Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-51 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Skyhawks went 13-17 last season.

UT Martin vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UT Martin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, UT Martin 51

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks had a -2 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allowing 64.3 (181st in college basketball).

In conference action, UT Martin put up more points (64.4 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

The Skyhawks put up more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (62.4) last season.

UT Martin gave up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

