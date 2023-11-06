Monday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-56 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 82, Tennessee Tech 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-25.6)

Tennessee (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Tennessee Performance Insights

Last season, Tennessee was 195th in college basketball on offense (70.8 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (57.9 points conceded).

The Volunteers were the 23rd-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (35.4) and ranked 34th in rebounds conceded (28.4) last year.

Tennessee was ninth-best in the country in assists (16.7 per game) last season.

The Volunteers were 134th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%) last year.

Tennessee was the 23rd-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.8 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (26.5%) last year.

Last season, the Volunteers took 40.1% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.4% of the Volunteers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.6% were 2-pointers.

