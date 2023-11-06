The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles go up against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-32.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-29.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Volunteers games.

Tennessee Tech put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Golden Eagles games hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.

