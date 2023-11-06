How to Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Tennessee went 12-3 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were just 2.6 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (73.4).
- Tennessee went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Volunteers allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
