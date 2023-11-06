The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Tennessee went 12-3 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were just 2.6 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (73.4).

Tennessee went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Volunteers allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule