Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) are double-digit, 32.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee
|-32.5
|134.5
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee Tech combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in 21 of 28 games last season.
- Golden Eagles contests last year had a 147.1-point average over/under, 12.6 more points than this game's point total.
- The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last season was 16-12-0.
- Tennessee Tech (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% more often than Tennessee (17-17-0) last year.
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|8
|23.5%
|70.8
|144.5
|57.9
|131.3
|133.3
|Tennessee Tech
|21
|75%
|73.7
|144.5
|73.4
|131.3
|142.6
Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles scored 15.8 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
- Tennessee Tech put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 15-12 overall record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|1-1
|14-20-0
|Tennessee Tech
|16-12-0
|1-0
|19-9-0
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tennessee
|Tennessee Tech
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
