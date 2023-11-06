The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee Tech compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot above 37.3% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.

The Golden Eagles averaged 15.8 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).

Tennessee Tech put together a 15-12 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.2).

Tennessee Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule