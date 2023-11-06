Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Middle Tennessee
|-4.5
|133.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Middle Tennessee's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 133.5 points 17 times.
- The average number of points in Middle Tennessee's outings last season was 137.8, which is 4.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Middle Tennessee won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Middle Tennessee won nine of the 12 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (75%).
- The Blue Raiders had a 5-1 record last year (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- Middle Tennessee has a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 133.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Middle Tennessee
|17
|58.6%
|70.1
|137.9
|67.8
|131.3
|137.1
|Northern Kentucky
|13
|43.3%
|67.8
|137.9
|63.5
|131.3
|131.7
Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Raiders put up 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.
- Middle Tennessee had an 11-11 record against the spread and a 16-10 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Middle Tennessee
|15-14-0
|5-3
|17-12-0
|Northern Kentucky
|15-15-0
|2-1
|12-18-0
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Middle Tennessee
|Northern Kentucky
|12-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|3-11
|Away Record
|6-6
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|3-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.3
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
