The Memphis Tigers face the Middle Tennessee Raiders at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers averaged 10.0 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Raiders allowed their opponents to score (57.4).
  • Memphis went 18-5 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
  • Last year, the Raiders averaged 12.2 more points per game (73.4) than the Tigers gave up (61.2).
  • When Middle Tennessee put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 24-3.
  • The Raiders made 41.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • The Tigers' 33.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Memphis - Murphy Athletic Center
11/9/2023 Florida A&M - Murphy Athletic Center
11/12/2023 Princeton - Murphy Athletic Center

