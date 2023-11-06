Monday's game between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (0-0) and the Memphis Tigers (0-0) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Middle Tennessee squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Raiders finished 28-5 in the 2022-23 season.

Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 69, Memphis 60

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.4 per contest (28th in college basketball). They had a +528 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Offensively, Middle Tennessee tallied 72.6 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (73.4 points per game) was 0.8 PPG higher.

The Raiders posted 73.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 73.1 points per contest.

Middle Tennessee surrendered 52.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than it allowed away from home (59).

