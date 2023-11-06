The Memphis Tigers take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 57.4 the Raiders allowed.

When Memphis allowed fewer than 73.4 points last season, it went 18-5.

Last year, the Raiders recorded 73.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers allowed.

When Middle Tennessee scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 24-3.

Last season, the Raiders had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.7% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

The Tigers shot at a 33.3% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points fewer than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Raiders averaged.

