Monday's contest between the Memphis Tigers (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) at FedExForum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-61 and heavily favors Memphis to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 85, Jackson State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-24.7)

Memphis (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was the 21st-best team in the country in points scored (79.4 per game) and 233rd in points allowed (71.8) last year.

On the boards, the Memphis Tigers were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. They were 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6 per game).

At 15.6 assists per game last season, Memphis was 28th in the nation.

Last year, the Memphis Tigers were 310th in the country in 3-point makes (6.1 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Memphis was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

Memphis attempted 70.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 78.6% of Memphis' baskets were 2-pointers, and 21.4% were 3-pointers.

