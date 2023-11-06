The Memphis Tigers take on the Jackson State Tigers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Jackson State matchup.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-21.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-21.5) 147.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Jackson State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Memphis covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Memphis Tigers games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.

Jackson State put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.

Jackson State Tigers games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.