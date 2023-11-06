How to Watch Memphis vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023
The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) face the Memphis Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at FedExForum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- Last season, the Memphis Tigers had a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Jackson State Tigers' opponents hit.
- In games Memphis shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jackson State Tigers finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Memphis Tigers scored 5.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Jackson State Tigers allowed (73.6).
- Memphis had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (82.0).
- The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 on the road.
- At home, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|FedExForum
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|FedExForum
