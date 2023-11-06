The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) face the Memphis Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at FedExForum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

Last season, the Memphis Tigers had a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Jackson State Tigers' opponents hit.

In games Memphis shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jackson State Tigers finished 163rd.

Last year, the Memphis Tigers scored 5.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Jackson State Tigers allowed (73.6).

Memphis had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (82.0).

The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 on the road.

At home, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule