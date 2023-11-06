How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons shot 47.6% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.
- Lipscomb went 18-9 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Shockers finished 204th.
- The Bisons put up an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up to opponents.
- Lipscomb went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).
- The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.
- At home, Lipscomb drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.1%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|-
|Allen Arena
