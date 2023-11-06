The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons shot 47.6% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.

Lipscomb went 18-9 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Shockers finished 204th.

The Bisons put up an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up to opponents.

Lipscomb went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).

The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.

At home, Lipscomb drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule