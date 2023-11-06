The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) hit the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -7.5 143.5

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb played 15 games last season that had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

Bisons outings last year had a 147.4-point average over/under, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Bisons were 15-12-0 last year.

Lipscomb was underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Last season, the Bisons won one of their three games when they were an underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Bisons.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 15 51.7% 71 147.4 68.5 139.5 136.5 Lipscomb 15 55.6% 76.4 147.4 71 139.5 145.4

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons averaged 7.9 more points per game last year (76.4) than the Shockers allowed their opponents to score (68.5).

Lipscomb put together a 12-6 ATS record and a 16-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 17-12-0 4-3 20-9-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 3-1 14-13-0

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Lipscomb 8-9 Home Record 13-2 7-4 Away Record 7-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

