Monday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (0-0) and Belmont Bruins (0-0) squaring off at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Bruins went 23-12 a season ago.

Belmont vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Belmont vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 68, Belmont 64

Belmont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins had a +156 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They put up 71.6 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball and gave up 67.1 per outing to rank 249th in college basketball.

Belmont averaged 1.7 more points in MVC games (73.3) than overall (71.6).

At home, the Bruins scored 75.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 68.4.

Belmont gave up fewer points at home (64.6 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

