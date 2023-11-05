Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 115-113 loss against the Trail Blazers, Jackson had 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at Jackson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-122)

Over 21.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Over 8.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 117.4 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 27.

Looking at three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 38 30 10 3 5 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.