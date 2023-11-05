Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 24 points Bane has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (25.5).

He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.5 lower than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).

Jackson, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Sunday's prop bet for Sharpe is 20.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.