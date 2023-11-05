The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Steven Adams averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 boards.

Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Per game, Deandre Ayton provided points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last year. He also averaged 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Last season, Jerami Grant recorded an average of 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game.

Anfernee Simons' stats last season included 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He made 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (fifth in NBA).

Malcolm Brogdon collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season included 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.