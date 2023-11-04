The options on the Week 10 college football slate include CUSA teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Jacksonville State (+15.5) against South Carolina is the best bet on the spread, while wagering on the total in the Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina matchup carries the best value. See more insights and stats on those and other games in the article below.

Best Week 10 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Jacksonville State +15.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 0.4 points

Jacksonville State by 0.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Liberty -16.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 24.4 points

Liberty by 24.4 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State -3 vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 5.4 points

New Mexico State by 5.4 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 10 CUSA Total Bets

Under 55.5 - Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina

Under 58.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty

Under 55.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State

Week 10 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 8-0 (6-0 CUSA) 37.0 / 20.9 488.4 / 350.8 Jacksonville State 7-2 (5-1 CUSA) 28.6 / 18.8 376.9 / 347.4 New Mexico State 6-3 (4-1 CUSA) 29.4 / 21.4 427.1 / 373.0 Western Kentucky 4-4 (2-2 CUSA) 29.9 / 29.5 395.4 / 467.1 Louisiana Tech 3-6 (2-3 CUSA) 26.3 / 27.4 382.8 / 374.6 UTEP 3-6 (2-3 CUSA) 18.7 / 27.2 360.9 / 385.0 Middle Tennessee 2-6 (1-3 CUSA) 23.8 / 33.1 393.9 / 416.4 Florida International 4-5 (1-5 CUSA) 20.8 / 28.6 324.9 / 432.9 Sam Houston 0-8 (0-5 CUSA) 16.0 / 27.3 292.0 / 388.9

