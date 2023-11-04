Oddsmakers heavily favor the Auburn Tigers (4-4) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at FirstBank Stadium. Auburn is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has a point total of 49.5.

Auburn is averaging 26.8 points per game on offense (72nd in the FBS), and ranks 46th on defense with 22.5 points allowed per game. Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 436.8 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 105th with 335.2 total yards per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -12.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 262.7 yards per game (-115-worst in college football) and conceding 492.7 (sixth-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Commodores are putting up 13.7 points per game (-101-worst in college football), and giving up 36.0 per game (-97-worst).

Vanderbilt is gaining 179.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-47-worst in the country), and allowing 265.0 per game (-67-worst).

The Commodores are accumulating 83.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-103-worst in college football), and allowing 227.7 per game (-107-worst).

The Commodores have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

In Vanderbilt's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has covered the spread just once in nine opportunities this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Vanderbilt has hit the over in seven of their nine games with a set total (77.8%).

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Vanderbilt has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +360 on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has carried the ball 66 times for 277 yards, with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed for 250 yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has registered 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 591 (65.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 31 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (40.6 per game).

London Humphreys' 14 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 350 yards (38.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Nate Clifton has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 6.0 TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.

CJ Taylor has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 44 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions so far.

