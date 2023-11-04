The Auburn Tigers (4-4) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Auburn ranks 71st in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) this season. Vanderbilt has been struggling on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 436.8 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, putting up 335.2 total yards per contest (105th-ranked).

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Auburn 335.2 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (106th) 436.8 (132nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369 (53rd) 92.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (30th) 242.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.9 (119th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has run for 277 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander has collected 250 yards (on 65 carries) with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 591 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has caught 31 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (40.6 per game).

London Humphreys' 34 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 1,075 yards (134.4 ypg) on 100-of-156 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 297 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 89 times for 453 yards (56.6 per game), scoring five times.

Jay Fair has hauled in 25 receptions for 266 yards (33.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 26.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks' nine grabs are good enough for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

